LAZARE--Oliver, age 98 passed away peacefully at his home in Scarsdale, NY on December 12. Son of Louis and Jean Lazare. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he was survived by Eleanor, his wife of 76 years, sons, Steven and his wife, Linda, and Peter and his wife, Carla; grandchildren, Lindsay and Adam Lowell from his predeceased daughter, Robin. After attending Dartmouth College, Oliver served in the Coast Guard during WWII. He then spent many years in the textile industry managing, first FABREX, and then DUPLEX, followed by his ownership and operation of broadcasting stations in upstate New York. Always an active athlete and dedicated golfer, Ollie gave back to the game of golf, through serving on Metropolitan Golf Association Committees and as a board member of the Westchester Golf Association. He also served as president of the Westchester Seniors Golf Association. Oliver was co-recipient; with his wife, Eleanor, of the Metropolitan Golf Association's Distinguished Service Award. A longtime member of Metropolis Country Club, he served as president of the club from 1977-78. A man of few words, when spoken, they were always well thought out. His advice was often sought after, and much appreciated when offered. His greatest joys were the family he loved and raised, and the many friends he made and with whom he shared his life. He will be missed by all who knew him. Donations in his honor can be made to The Westchester Golf Association's Caddie Scholarship Fund.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019