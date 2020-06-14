OLIVER STERLING

STERLING--Oliver James, Jr., passed away on May 22, 2020 in London, aged 83, with his daughter by his side. He is survived by his children, Oliver James (Carolyn) and Vanessa Ruth (Patrick Martin), their mother Mika, and his four grandchildren. Oliver "Jim" Sterling was the former Chairman and CEO of both Sterling Drilling and Production and the PrimeEnergy Corporation. Prior to his career in Oil and Gas, Jim served in the army as an Officer with the 82nd Airborne, Rangers and 11th Special Forces as well as volunteered with the US Forestry Service as a Firefighter and Firejumper. He earned his BS in Physics at the University of Houston and attended Columbia for his MBA. He was the proud grandson of the Founder of the Boy Scouts, William D. Boyce, of which he took great interest, alongside his position on the National Committee on American Foreign Policy where he was a Board Member, as well as his memberships to the University Club and New York Athletic Club. A beloved Father and grandfather, Oliver "Jim" Sterling raised his children between Manhattan and Southampton (Meadow Club, Bathing Corporation) and later spent much of his time in London with his daughter's family. He was an avid outdoorsman as well as boxer, winning the NYAC 1982 championship and a lifelong fan of the Opera and Ballet. Jim was well known for his sense of adventure, humor, kindness, and determination. A memorial service will be held in New York later this year.





