WECHSBERG--Orin. Orin Wechsberg, 66, of Manhattan died courageously on April 22 of pneumonia after a yearlong battle with leukemia. He embraced life and resisted death with Beckett's wisdom: "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." Orin tried whatever was difficult; he accomplished most of it; and he was modest about all of it. As an undergraduate at the University of Florida, Orin was one of six artists who founded the Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville to present challenging contemporary plays. In his twenties, Orin directed Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Florida state prisons under a Humanities Grant. After graduating from NYU Film School, Orin's first film "Starlight" won "Best Feature" at the International Children's Film Festival in 1988 and was picked up by Disney. From 1992-2004, Orin was Managing Director of Grey Interactive where he met his wife Nancy Bachrach. Orin was a brilliant, talented, serious, independent thinker and doer. He could fix or repurpose anything. He made sculptures of spare parts and found objects. He wasted nothing. He had a green thumb and made a perfect martini. Born in Miami on November 29, 1952, Orin owed his lifelong love of all things nautical to his mother Dr. Florence Wechsberg who prompted his delivery by taking a speedboat ride. She survives him. He is also survived by his wife Dr. Nancy Bachrach; his sister Dr. Wendee Wechsberg (Dr. Jeffrey Land); his brother-in-law Dr. Len Horovitz; his sister-in-law Dr. Ellen Horovitz (Jay Marino); his nieces and nephews, Josh Wechsberg (Kelli), Sarah Wechsberg (Abel MacLawhorn), Dan Horovitz, Bryan Darby (Heather) and Kaitlyn Darby (Grayson Kelly); his grand-nephew Skyler Wechsberg; and many devoted cousins and lifetime friends. Endless gratitude to the medical team at Columbia Hospital's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit who always "Tried again." In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dr. Azra Raza's cancer research. Checks should be made out to Trustees Of Columbia University/MDS Research and mailed to Azra Raza MD, Columbia University Medical Center, Milstein Hospital Building 6N-435, 177 Fort Washington Avenue, NY, NY 10032.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2019

