GIGLI--Ormond, is a celebrated American photo journalist with a career spanning over 40 years. Working for the worlds leading magazines including time, life, Paris Match, Collier's and other international publications. Becoming known early in the 1950s for photographs of theater film and dance, Gigli stood out in the field with his mastery of photographic direction, from orchestrating photo shoots of epic proportion's to accomplishing intimate revealing portraits. His ability to put his subject at ease during complicated, sometimes uncomfortable situations, has been characteristic of his style as much as has the technical prowess of his camera work. He has photographed countless leading stars and celebrities throughout his career including Sophia Loren Gina Lollobrigida, Anita Ekberg, Marcel Duchamp William de Kooning, John F. Kennedy, Halston, Marlene Dietrich Leslie Caron, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand Lawrence Olivier, Allen Bates, Richard Burton, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and many more. At the center of a successful career, is best known photograph "Girls In The Windows" Taken in 1960, an image which was conceived by Gigli for himself rather than on assignment and which not only jump started his career but defined his artistic vision. Groundbreaking in its unique and innovative approach, The image depicts 43 women standing in the windows of a New York City brownstone. Today it is one of the genres most recognizable images, not only of the 1960s fashion photography, but ultimately triumphing as an iconic image in the echelon's of art photography.



