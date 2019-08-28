RILEY--Orrin, a longtime resident of the Upper East Side, died on August 25, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by Francine, his beloved wife of 45 years, his five children, (Linda Riley, Pamela Riley, Orrin Riley, Mark Baxter and Susan Corr), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, nephews, and a niece. His family will be holding a private memorial service. Born on February 28, 1930, Orrin was raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and attended Cornell University and Newark College of Engineering. An award-winning civil engineer for more than 50 years, Orrin was an in-demand public speaker and chaired more than a dozen committees for the National Transportation Research Board and the American Concrete Institute. One of his note-worthy projects was overseeing the widening of the New Jersey Turnpike in 1969, while working at Howard Needles Tammen & Bergendoff. He ran his own engineering consulting business from 1979 until 2011. Orrin was a gregarious host, an active Unitarian, and a popular tour guide of Central Park. An avid traveler, he and Francine boated down the Amazon, safaried in Tanzania, adventured across Asia, and lived in Iran from 1976-1979. Orrin's passions included debating all comers on politics and religion, hiking in the Adirondacks, attending theatre and the opera, completing the New York Times crossword puzzle, every day, in ink, and enjoying cocktails, every evening, at 6:00pm sharp. Those wishing to make donations in Orrin's honor can contribute to his favorite charity, the Central Park Conservancy at www.centralparknyc.org
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 28, 2019