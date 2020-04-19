Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COHEN--Oscar A. The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation mourns the passing of Oscar A. Cohen (May 30, 1928 - April 10, 2020), the owner and president of the theatrical agency, Associated Booking Corporation from the 1940's through 2010. Born in the Bronx, Oscar "Sonny" Cohen started working at the age of 14 at ABC as the office boy to the agency's legendary founder, Joe Glaser. Oscar had a colorful and successful career that spanned over 65 years, contributing to the success of some of the world's greatest jazz, R&B, rock 'n' roll and reggae artists. Eventually, Mr. Cohen became the advanced publicity man for Louis Armstrong. Having worked closely with Armstrong, he ultimately became his road manager. Several years later, after having served on the road with a number of super-attractions, Mr. Cohen later became a theatrical agent. ABC represented not only Louis Armstrong, but Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Lionel Hampton, Dizzy Gillespie, Bob Hope and Shirley Bassey. After being promoted to Vice President, Mr. Cohen was credited with developing the careers of world-renowned rock artists, such as The Allman Brothers, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper and the late Bob Marley. Upon the death of Joe Glaser, Mr. Cohen took over in 1972. From that point on, he built up his agency with such artists as B.B. King, Dr. John, Anita Baker, Roberta Flack, Bernie Mac, Teddy Pendergrass, The O'Jays, The Whispers, Mary J. Blige and The Duke Ellington Orchestra. He also represented the hit Broadway show, Sophisticated Ladies. Mr. Cohen was a founding member of The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, Inc. (LAEF), a not-for-profit organization. LAEF supports Jazz education, musicians, performances and programming, while keeping Louis Armstrong's legacy alive; he was the worldwide exclusive agent for the Foundation since 1969. Oscar served five terms on the Board of Governors at the Friars Club and two terms as Treasurer; Oscar received an honorary award from Rev. Ralph Abernathy on behalf of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther Jr. Foundation; and served as a member of many other human rights organizations. In August 2018, Oscar had the privilege of being an honorary speaker at the re-dedication of the Louis Armstrong Stadium at the US Open in Queens, NY. He was most recently featured in the Netflix movie, "The Black Godfather" a documentary on the life and career of life-long friend and celebrated music executive, Clarence Avant. Mr. Cohen resided in Boca Raton, FL and Long Island, NY. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanore Cohen and their three daughters, Lisa Cohen and husband Luis Androuin, Maggie Howard and husband Andrew Howard and Joanne Cohen and partner, Russell Rosenberg. He was an adoring grandfather to his grandsons, Harry and Jack Howard and Michael and Jamie Schenker. Oscar is also survived by his sisters, Florence Cavanaugh and Billie Desisto and his brother, David Cohen.



