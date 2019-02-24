FISCH--Oscar. Born October 22, 1934 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; died February 11, 2019 in New York. Student leader, prize-winning architect, accomplished scholar, beloved professor and Dean. Chess player, carpenter, BBQ master and unapologetic intellectual. Known by all for his irrepressible sense of humor and joie de vivre. Appreciated fine food, good books, beautiful music and the views outside his window. But most of all he loved his family, and his family loved him back. We will miss you forever and carry you always in our hearts. Marta, Alina, Martin, Sebastian, Daniel, Alexander, and Ariana
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019