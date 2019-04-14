ROSENFELD--Oscar H. 92, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully at home on April 4, 2019. He was a World War II veteran, associate dean of the NYU Graduate School of Social work (ret.), and an avid Mets fan. He is survived by his loving wife Milly; sons Ben (Rebecca) and Larry (Lisa); and four grandchildren: Noah, Joshua, Rachel, and Rory.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OSCAR ROSENFELD.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019