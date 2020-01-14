STRONG--Owen. Owen David Benjamin Strong, age 30, died from the effects of glioblastoma on January 11. A native of New York City, Owen attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston Schools, St. Andrew's School in Middletown, DE and Tufts University, where he received his 2011 BA in International Relations concentrating in Economic Development. Back in Manhattan, he worked as an Impact Research Consultant at the Business Center for New Americans prior to joining the Durst Organization as a Transactions Analyst. Owen also enjoyed writing and recording music with his band The Evening Fools. Owen is survived by his parents Edward Strong and Laurel Durst Strong, and his sister Leda. Memorial service Saturday, January 18 at Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre at the Laura Pels Theatre, 111 West 46 Street between 6th and 7th Avenues; doors open at 10:30am, Memorial at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 14, 2020