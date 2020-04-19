ALLAND--P. Greg. Mas Guru and Grandmaster of the Filipino martial arts, Sinawali, died April 13, 2020 at the age of 74. Greg was the founder of SinaTirsiaWali Kali Silat system, which comprises of F.I.S.T, Filipino Indonesian Self-Defense Tactics. Born February 10, 1946, in Queens, he leaves behind his legacy to his students that are still carrying on the training and discipline of the arts. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, his two daughters and his two grandsons. "If you can't be good, be GREAT." Greg Alland
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020