HEIDE--Padre Pablo Maria O.C.S.O. (Edward Amend). of Azul, Argentina, a Trappist monk, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1923, son of the late Gertrude Amend and Herman L. Heide of New York City and Monmouth Beach, NJ. He was predeceased by siblings Genevieve McCrossin, Msgr. Herman L. Heide, Gertrude Heide, Sister Muriel Heide, Dorothy Hynes and Anne Louise Quigley. He is survived by his sisters Constance Sullivan and Ruth Kane and many nieces and nephews. Interment was at Monasterio Trapense, Azul, Argentina. Memorial donations for Padre Pablo Maria may be made to: St. Joseph's Abbey, 167 North Spencer Rd., Spencer, MA 01562.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019