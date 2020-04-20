Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paige Cary Curtis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1942 - 2020

Paige Cary Curtis passed away on April 15, 2020, in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, at the age of 77. She was an adoring and devoted wife, dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and friend, and an advertising pioneer. She is survived by her husband, Keith L. Curtis; children, David, Keith, and Eaton Brown (Bryan, whom she loved like a son); her grandchildren; and her golden retriever, Baxter. She was preceded in death by her parents, I. Edmund Cary and Davis (Swindell) Cary, and her brother, David E. Cary (Jackie).



Paige was born on September 13, 1942, in Rockville Centre, New York. Following her graduation from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, she began pursuing her childhood dream of becoming a creative director at an advertising agency.



She later met and married her life's love, who brought Paige to Michigan after convincing her that the beaches of "The Big Lake" could easily mimic her childhood days with her family at the Jersey Shore. Indeed they did. Paige's fondest memories with family and friends were later formed on the shores of Good Harbor Bay in Leland.



Paige's advertising career continued to flourish as her creative hand touched many a local and national campaign including Excedrin, AAA, Cedar Point, and the city of Detroit, where she drafted a team of talented friends and professionals and formed her own agency. Her reputation grew as she created one highly successful ad campaign after another-many of them regularly winning her the most prestigious awards in the industry. Just one example of her brilliance is the iconic and unforgettable "Do you have a Beaumont doctor?" campaign she created for Beaumont Hospital. Paige passionately pursued her life's work until her retirement at the age of 75.



Paige loved traveling and spending time with her husband, laughing with her family and friends, and playing games, cooking, and swimming in Lake Michigan with her adoring grandchildren, Curtis and Campbell.



