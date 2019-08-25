GERARD--Pamela Miller, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18th at the age of 85. A lifelong New Yorker, Pam had a career in retail fashion that spanned over 50 years working for many of the industry's great names. She was one of the first women to be named a Vice President at Saks Fifth Avenue. A patron of museums, ballet and theater, Pam also cherished dinners and travels with friends. Pam is survived by her sisters Gail Stoddart and Dixie de Koning (Joep); nieces Penelope Potter (Ted), Liska Yealland, Daria de Koning (Theo) and nephew Tim Stoddart (Pam); grandnieces and grandnephews Gus and Maggie Potter, Perry, Isabel and Miles Stoddart, Cairis, Tristan and Freya Yealland. All greatly loved and treasured by their "Auntie".
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019