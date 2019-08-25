GERARD--Pamela Miller, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18th at the age of 85. A lifelong New Yorker, Pam had a career in retail fashion that spanned over 50 years working for many of the industry's great names. She was one of the first women to be named a Vice President at Saks Fifth Avenue. A patron of museums, ballet and theater, Pam also cherished dinners and travels with friends. Pam is survived by her sisters Gail Stoddart and Dixie de Koning (Joep); nieces Penelope Potter (Ted), Liska Yealland, Daria de Koning (Theo) and nephew Tim Stoddart (Pam); grandnieces and grandnephews Gus and Maggie Potter, Perry, Isabel and Miles Stoddart, Cairis, Tristan and Freya Yealland. All greatly loved and treasured by their "Auntie".



