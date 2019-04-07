JOHNSTON--Pamela (nee Maitland), passed away at age 50 on March 29 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She leaves her adoring children Althea and Nina Johnston, her devoted brother Russell Maitland, nephews Michael and Matthew Maitland, and loving parents Dr. Ronald and Iris Maitland, as well as a caring extended family and multitude of loving friends. As a Tufts University graduate and student of Columbia University in Paris, she was both a multi-lingual scholar and a world traveler full of excitement and wanderlust. Pamela built a stellar career in Public Relations, where her reputation as a visionary and a market-moving strategist earned her many PR and Marketing awards, most notably one of the Top 25 Minds in Sales and Marketing. As President and Founder of Cloud 12 Group and PJ, Inc., she offered perceptive almost uncanny views of marketing and PR dynamics. Her bold and brilliant insight impacted numerous companies spanning a multitude of industries. Pamela's unique visions, free spirit, energy and grace are an inspiration to everyone. One has never met anyone who can light a room as brightly as Pamela. A celebration of her life will be held; time and place to be announced.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019