LORD--Pamela. Pamela Stokes Silver Lord, died peacefully on November 18, 2019 in Portland, Maine. She was born in 1934 and brought up in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA. She attended Wellesley College and left to marry Walter Maynard, Jr. in 1954. Pam and Robin had three children: Audrey Maynard (married to Kaighn Smith, Jr.) of Portland, Maine, W. Alexander Maynard of Asheville, North Carolina, and Thomas Maynard (deceased). While raising her children in New York City in the 1960's, Pam's interest in the arts led her to volunteer at Museum of Modern Art's Department of Photography. While at MoMA, she worked with John Szarkowski as the Museum ushered in a new generation of photographers, including Diane Arbus, Lee Friedlander and Gary Winograd. Pam was also passionate about human rights. During her years in New York City, she developed a concern for refugees, which remained with her for her lifetime. Over the years, she supported many organizations for their benefit. After her divorce, she married the artist, Sheridan Lord, and lived for 20 years in Sagaponack, New York. A passionate gardener all her life, she blended her Quaker grandmother's rural American tradition with the more formal style of her English grandmother, Professor Wilma Cave Wright of Bryn Mawr College. She worked in East Hampton area as a landscape designer for many years before opening her own bookstore, Good Garden Books, in Bridgehampton. That, in turn, led to her founding of the Garden Book Club with her friends at the New York Review of Books. She retired when it was absorbed by The Book of the Month Club. Although modest by nature, she was proud of the success of the Garden Book Club. Pam read widely, relished her friends and loved her family. Her grandchildren Victoria Chelsea Maynard Smith and Benjamin Kaighn Smith were a source of great pleasure in her later years. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Good Shepherd Food Bank: gsfb.org or the Maine Humanities Council: mainehumanities.org
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019