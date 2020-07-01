Pamela Ross, 55, passed away in Manhattan on April 2, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. She lived her life filled with curiosity and adventure - whether on a weekend bike ride or her annual birthday vacation somewhere in the world. She loved her family, her life partner, her many friends, and every animal she ever met.







Though Pam suffered for years with chronic Lupus, she was always there to brighten the lives of those around her. She constantly gave to others in need - whether sewing costumes for a low-budget production, supporting rescue workers after 9/11, volunteering at an animal sanctuary in Ecuador with her life partner Mike, or just being there for a friend or her dog Joe or one of her numerous rescue kitties who made her laugh at everything they did. If she was a friend to you, you truly had a friend.







Pam was born on October 3, 1964 in Queens, NY, but spent most of her childhood in Englewood, New Jersey. After studying theater at SUNY Purchase and Hunter College, she settled in Manhattan and became manager of the Actors' Playhouse and Playhouse 91, founded by her father Jack Ross. She eventually took ownership of the Actors' Playhouse and produced such notable shows as Denis Leary's No Cure for Cancer; Howard Crabtree's Whoop-Dee-Doo! (Drama Desk winner '93-'94); The Truth About Ruth; Hosanna; It's Still My Turn!; Arrivederci Papa, and Vaudeville Underground. When high rents forced her to shutter the theater in 1995, Pam channeled her passion into television, working on such animated shows as Jumbo Pictures' Doug, and Sunbow's Cramp Twins, and later on unscripted series at Discovery Kids, Animal Planet and A+E Networks. She was an active member of the Producers Guild, and the Television Academy.







Pam loved working in the arts, but her professional life in the non-profit world elevated her to something even more rewarding – early on as the Production Manager for the National Theater of the Deaf, and most recently as Director of Chapters and Corporate Relations for the Lymphatic Education & Research Network. Pam was at LE&RN for six years, working to build a vibrant global advocacy movement for those suffering with Lymphedema (an illness she didn't have but related to with great compassion) when her life was tragically shortened by COVID-19.







Pamela Ross leaves behind her beloved life partner of 18 years, Michael Flynn of Manhattan; her sister Valerie Ross Smith and her husband Don of Pleasant Hill, CA; her nephew Dan Tensfeldt and his wife Brittany of Oakland, CA, and their infant son Wesley who filled Pam with tremendous joy just before her passing. Pam was preceded in death by her parents Jack Ross (2010) and Marguerite Ross, who also succumbed to COVID-19 on April 1, 2020. Though circumstances of the pandemic left Pam to die alone in a hospital room, she will always be surrounded in loving memory by everyone whose life she touched so thoughtfully, so selflessly, and in such profound and meaningful ways.

