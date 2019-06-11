Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PANAYOTIS KATSOYANNIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KATSOYANNIS--Panayotis G., PhD. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend Dr. Panayotis G. Katsoyannis, on Friday, May 31. Dr. Katsoyannis was a member of the Mount Sinai community for more than 30 years and internationally recognized for being the first to chemically synthesize human insulin. For this groundbreaking work, he was awarded the Commemorative Medallion by the . As Founding Chair of the Department of Biochemistry (now the Department of Pharmacological Sciences) at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Dr. Katsoyannis developed the vibrant graduate and medical school programs that positioned the Department as a leader in the field. His commitment to Mount Sinai earned him the Health System's highest honor, the Jacobi Medallion. He retired as a Distinguished Service Professor and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Biochemistry. Dr. Katsoyannis earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Athens in Greece. He received an honorary degree from the University of Patras in Greece. Dr. Katsoyannis' revolutionary work fundamentally changed the way scientists regarded the structure of proteins. His career influenced a plethora of researchers, students, and colleagues. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System Ming-Ming Zhou, PhD, Dr. Harold and Golden Lamport Professor and Chair, Department of Pharmacological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



