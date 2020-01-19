Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PANDORA BIDDLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDLE--Pandora Duke, of Southampton, NY, March 16, 1956 - December 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Yvette Biddle Hentic, treasured stepmother of Frank Hentic and godmother of Christian Oliveros, and much-loved sister of George Biddle, Lucile Herbert, Patrick Watriss and Michael Watriss. Pandy was predeceased by her partner in life, her husband of 26 years, Yves Hentic. Pandy was an irrepressible spirit with a huge heart filled with charm, humor, kindness - and mischief. She loved to have fun. Pandy grew up in NYC and went to high school in Spain, a country and people she adored. Pandy was an interior decorator with Garcia, McMaster and Biddle in New York and a longtime board member of The Harbor for Boys and Girls and The Spanish Institute. Pandy relished a great party and threw a Memorial Day bash with Yves for a quarter century to which she invited a huge circle of friends and family. Pandy loved her friends, her dogs, a good laugh, dirty jokes, flamenco, lunch at the beach club, Panda bears, and most of all, she adored her cherished Yvie. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held in Southampton on Saturday, May 16th.



