LUPINO--Pandora Bronson. Newport News, VA -- Lupino, Pandora Bronson -- Took her final bow at St. Francis Nursing May 15, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in St. Paul, MN. Predeceased by brother, Philip; husband, Richard Lupino. Survived by cousin, Terry Cox-Joseph (Vincent Joseph), of Newport News; nephews Eric Bronson of San Diego, CA and Nick Bronson of Albuquerque, NM. Inurnment at Calverton National at later date. Arrangements by Peninsula Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PANDORA LUPINO.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019