LUPINO--Pandora Bronson. Newport News, VA -- Lupino, Pandora Bronson -- Took her final bow at St. Francis Nursing May 15, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in St. Paul, MN. Predeceased by brother, Philip; husband, Richard Lupino. Survived by cousin, Terry Cox-Joseph (Vincent Joseph), of Newport News; nephews Eric Bronson of San Diego, CA and Nick Bronson of Albuquerque, NM. Inurnment at Calverton National at later date. Arrangements by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019
