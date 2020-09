Or Copy this URL to Share

BALDACCI--Paris R., 76, died September 6 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Survived by his beloved husband Andrew S. Dolkart and three siblings, Donna, Tommy, and Tony. Retired Professor of Law, Bet Tzedek Clinic, Cardozo Law School; specialist in housing, tenants rights, and succession rights for non-traditional and LGBT families. Memorial donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids or New York City Ballet.





