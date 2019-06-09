PASQUALE DELVECCHIO

DELVECCHIO--Pasquale G. February 8, 1934 - May 27, 2019. Pasquale (Pat) DelVecchio passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 27th following a long illness. He was 85. He is survived by his wife, Diane Askew DelVecchio, four nieces, Courtney Hale, Emily Askew, Laurel Patterson and Rachel Moll and nephew Aaron Patterson. Memorial services will be held at Frank Campbell Funeral Home Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY. On Saturday, June 15th at 2:30pm.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019
