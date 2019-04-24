MURPHY--Sr. Patrice M., SC, (1933-2019) died at Schervier Nursing Care Center, Bronx, April 18, 2019. Entered Sisters of Charity on September 8, 1950. Survived by cousin, Patricia Carlin and Sisters of Charity with whom she shared life for 69 years. Decades of service as a nurse in many capacities at St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan and Staten Island; pioneered and developed Hospice Program (Support Care Program) for terminally ill AIDS patients. Wake: April 25, 9am. Mass: 11am at Mt. St. Vincent Convent, Bronx. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Yonkers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Charity of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2019