PFIRMAN--Patrice (Pat), of Long Island City, NY, born September 7, 1956, beloved and greatly missed by her wife and partner of 33 years, Janice Velten, her sister Peggie Jancer and brother-in-law Bob, her sister-in-law Kate Velten Hemenway (Mark), brother-in-law Todd Velten, and her family of close friends. Pat's niece and nephew Juliette and Matt, nieces and nephews-in-law including Marcy and Todd Jr., as well as great-nieces and nephews will remember her fondly. Pat and Janice spent many wonderful times in Provincetown, MA, Key West, FL, and Eagle Lake, PA, and were planning on moving to New Hope, PA, to enjoy their seniority there. In each place they have some sweet, long-term friends who will also miss Pat. Pat's absence is a great loss. Whether the sun is low or high, you always brighten my sky. I love you Pat.



