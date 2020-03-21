1936 - 2020
Whitmore, Patricia Anne, 83, of Hilton Head Island and New York City, peacefully, on March 20.
Pat will be greatly missed by her soulmate, best friend, and constant companion, Joseph M. Fox. She is also survived by her loving children, Malachy Duffy, and his wife, Jean; John Duffy, and his wife, Kim; Mary Duffy; Patrice Duffy-Jacobson, and her husband, Erik; and Siobhan Duffy. Her wonderful grandchildren, Margaret, and her husband, John Henry, Leo, Malachy, Conor, Lucie, Owen, Emma, Àlastrine, Saoirse, and Swan, will miss her dearly. Pat was predeceased by her daughter, Kerry Duffy (Wetter) and the father of her children, Malachy J. Duffy.
Pat was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Alice Bertha Sass (Whitmore), and Joseph Whitmore on June 27, 1936. She grew up in Park Slope and received a B.A. degree from Notre Dame College of Staten Island and an M.S. in Biology from Long Island University. She taught at Manual Training H.S. (Brooklyn, NY); Holy Family H.S. (Hicksville, NY) and Hewlett High School (Hewlett, NY). She will be missed for her warm smile, infectious laugh and her love of family and her dear friends.
