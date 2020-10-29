1945 - 2020
Dr. P. A. Newton, Expert on Post Traumatic Slave Disorder, Dies at 75
Nana Dr. Patricia Ann Newton was an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist, leader, scholar, lecturer, published author, pioneer, and traditional Ghanaian Royal, Divisional Chief in the Ashanti region, Kingdom of Agogo.
"Nana Dr. Pat (Sehkmet)," as she was affectionately called by patients and colleagues, became a nationally recognized expert on "Post Traumatic Slave Disorder" and how the trauma affects anxiety disorders and mental health today in Blacks. She was appointed to the Governor's Task Force on Alzheimer's Disease in Maryland and to the State Advisory Council on Mental Hygiene.
Dr. Newton died on September 27 in Baltimore, MD, unexpectedly. A visionary, determined and outspoken advocate, Dr. Newton spent a lifetime devoted to behavioral science medicine and exploring how psychiatry and psychology played pivotal roles in the environment and chemical origins in Black people.
Patricia Newton was born on August 11, 1945, in Tuckerman, Arkansas to McKinley and Bernice Newton. Her Dad Dr. McKinley Newton was her high school principal later becoming a college professor and her Mother was her high school basketball coach.
Patricia went to University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, she graduated in 1967 with a degree in pre medicine, graduated magna cum laude from George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN) with her Master's in Molecular Biology. And while completing her Master's degree, she worked as a microbiologist for the State of Tennessee. Then completed her medical school education and psychiatry training at Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis, MO). She became a resident in psychiatry, then chief resident and instructor in clinical psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine.
Final stop was Baltimore, Maryland, where she earned a second Masters, at John Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. She served on the academic faculty for over sixteen years at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine while becoming the first female chairperson of Provident Hospital.
She left the hospital in 1983, and remained an innovative leader in the mental health area, President and Medical Director and editor of health information and educational services of Behavioral Medicine Associates, Inc. in Baltimore and held the same positions by forming both Newton & Associates Inc., and Newton-Thoth, Inc., as an International behavioral science management consultant firm and International Meeting Planners. She was also most notably known for revitalizing the Black Psychiatrists of America (BPA) in Maryland and remaining involved with the organization as one of their key medical directors and council of elders today.
Dr. Newton strongly believed as an African-centered psychiatrist, that psychiatry and psychology played pivotal roles in the environment and chemical origins of trauma in Black people. Dr. Patricia A. Newton redefined how one relates and understands what it means to be Black today.
Dr. Newton is survived by her Uncle Conway C. Newton (Johnnie) Chicago, IL; two aunts, Helen Garner of Camden, AR, and Aunt Hazel Newton of Little Rock, AR; and many cousins.
Memorial service November 6th at Joseph Brown Funeral Home, Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, make donations at newtonthothfund@gmail.com