1948 - 2020

Dr. Patricia Ann Zirkel Lund, Ed.D., RN, 72, formerly a resident of Poughkeepsie and the Mid-Hudson Valley for almost 50 years before relocating to Williamsburg, VA, died unexpectedly at the Hospital for Extended Recovery in Norfolk, Virginia on June 24, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Zirkel, also longtime Poughkeepsie residents. On July 11, 1969, at St. John's Lutheran Evangelical Church, she married Robert Ernst Lund, Jr., who survives her.



Dr. Lund received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Nursing from Russell Sage College, and her Ed.D in Nursing Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Her specialty area was Parent-Child Nursing. A nurse since 1969, and a nurse educator since 1974, Dr. Lund served on the faculty of Mount Saint Mary College, the Columbia University School of Nursing, the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing-CUNY, Western Connecticut State University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Lund had been active in professional associations, serving in the American Nurses Association House of Delegate nine times, on the Greater New York March of Dimes Public Affairs Advocacy Committee, and chairing several national committees for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nursing. She authored over 16 book chapters, articles, and position statements, and delivered more than 55 professional papers at international, national and local conferences and conventions. She was active professionally until her death, maintaining her nursing license and conducting peer review for professional publications.



She always delighted in hosting and entertaining family and friends. She was active in her communities, most recently as an organizer of block parties and other social activities within Ford's Colony, as well as an Aquarobics and water exercise participant/organizer. She enjoyed extensive national and international travel including several self-planned trips to U.S. national parks, historic areas, scenic drives, and Europe, as well as cruising, whether under sail, by oceanliner, Viking European riverboat, or the James River ferry. Her most recent trip took her around the world to Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Quatar. Her favorite places on earth were her screened porch and Napili Bay, Maui. In retirement, Dr. Lund pursued her love of learning at the College of William & Mary's Christopher Wren Association, now the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.



Dr. Lund is also survived by her daughter, Anne-Marie Lund of Annandale, VA; her brother, Edward (Christine) Zirkel of Vero Beach, FL; her nieces Leslie (Graham) Wright and Julie (Christopher) Hoskins, both of Wake Forest, NC; and 7 beloved great-nieces and nephews.



Consistent with Dr. Lund's wishes, there will be no in-person memorial services. Those who knew her are invited to participate in online remembrance activities, starting at https://www.forevermissed.com/patri

cia-zirkel-lund. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dr. Patricia Zirkel Lund Endowed Doctoral Scholarship, supporting Nursing Education doctoral students:

https://t4dev.tc.columbia.edu/givin

g/major-gifts/honor/patricia-zirkel

-lund-endowed-doctoral-scholarship/

Checks may be sent to:

Teachers College, Columbia University

Attn: Linda Colquhoun

525 West 120th St. Box 306 New York, NY 10027.

Memo should indicate "Dr. Patricia Zirkel Lund Scholarship"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store