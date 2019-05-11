ASHKENAZI--Patricia. The officers, board, and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) mourn the loss of Patricia Ashkenazi of Virginia Beach, VA. A respected leader of the Virginia Beach community, Mrs. Ashkenazi was a Technion Guardian. Together with her beloved husband, Avraham, she endowed graduate fellowships at the Technion and supported many noble causes, including the Simon Family Jewish Community Center and the Virginia Festival of Jewish Film. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Ashkenazi family. American Society for Technion - Israel Institute of Technology; Zahava Bar-Nir, President; Scott Leemaster, Chairman of the Board; Michael Waxman-Lenz, Acting CEO
Published in The New York Times on May 11, 2019