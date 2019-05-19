BATTIN--Patricia Meyer, died on April 22, 2019 at 89. She was born on June 2, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA, the daughter of Emanuel Albert and Josephine (Lehman) Meyer. She attended Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, D.C., graduated from Swarthmore College in 1951 and earned a master's in Library and Information Science from Syracuse University in 1967. Her marriage to William Thomas Battin ended in divorce in 1974. She is survived by her brother Nicholas Meyer (wife Barbara), her children Laura Battin Geradine (husband Paul), Joanna Brigham (husband Craig), and Thomas Meyer Battin, her granddaughters Katherine Geradine, Roseanne Geradine, Alice Geradine, grandson Beau Brigham, four nieces and two nephews. She had a long career in libraries beginning at SUNY Binghamton. In 1974, she started as the Director of Library Services at Columbia University and became a vice president in 1978. In 1987, she moved to DC to lead the Commission on Preservation and Access. She was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities medal by President Clinton in 1999. After retiring in 1994, she led the Virtual Library Project at Emory University. She served on the Board of Trustees of Lehigh University. She received the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Emory University, Lehigh University, and Syracuse University. A service will be held at The Collington Community, 10450 Lottsford Rd., Mitchellville, MD on Sunday, June 2 at 2pm. For more information, contact: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019