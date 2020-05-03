BEGLEY--Patricia Charles. Born 1926 in Brooklyn, NY. A graduate of Ft. Hamilton High School and The College of New Rochelle '48. She is survived by her five children, Patricia Begley Beane (George), Joseph Begley (Robin), Mary Fiedorek Mayland, Christopher Begley, Rita Finkel (Glen), her former son-in-law Bruce D. Fiedorek, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her wishes of rejoining her loving husband of 52 years (Joseph T. Begley) in Heaven have finally come true. She will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with Old Joe.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store