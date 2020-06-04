PATRICIA BEIT
BEIT--Patricia Lohse. "Miss P," devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully at the age of 88 on May 30, 2020 in Manhattan surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Exceptionally generous and giving, she had a unique way of making you feel special that came in countless forms, from words to empower your confidence, to the most perfectly-selected rare gift and gorgeously wrapped present with a meticulous handmade bow, or waiting in line for hours for sticky buns from Greenberg's for holiday dinners. She was born in Flushing, NY in 1931, the only child of Robert Emmett and Winifred (Carey) Lohse, and grew up in New Rochelle. She was one of the earliest women in the nation to win a Westinghouse Science Prize. She graduated from Radcliffe College of Harvard University with an AB, cum laude, in Economics. At that time, economics was offered only at Harvard College (then all male), and she was virtually always the only woman in the classroom. Following graduation, she worked in investment banking for the First Boston Corporation. She met her husband, Erwin R. Beit, a Yalie, on a skiing vacation in Stowe, VT and married in 1955. They had two children, James who graduated from Northwestern and Eduard from Yale. While not a sports fan, she enjoyed betting on Harvard over Yale with her family. She was later a district leader for the Republican Party on the Upper East- side of Manhattan and worked on the campaigns of her fellow Harvard classmates, Bill Green and Roy Goodman. She was a member of the Metropolitan Republican Club and the Cosmopolitan Club. Her husband predeceased her in 1997 after a long illness. She spent many years caring for him, who, because of her dedication and love, was able to grace this earth far longer than anyone ever thought possible. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who always met the challenges of life head-on with great love and determination. She is survived by her two loving sons, James (Kim Olson), Eduard (Kathleen), and six grandchildren: Robert, Michael, Caroline, Isabelle, James and Natalie. Her spirit, generosity, and perspective will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
