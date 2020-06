Or Copy this URL to Share

BERLIN--Patricia, JD, previously of Easton, CT, died suddenly at her home in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor Goldmerstein; devoted mother of Blake Goldmerstein and her husband Jacob Krawitz; and cherished grandmother of Avery and Sophie Krawitz.





