BOZZONETTI--Patricia. Patricia M. Bozzonetti, passed away on November 6, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. She was 70 years old, Pat was a nurse and worked at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City for 36 years until it closed in 2010. She started as a staff nurse and rose to the level of Nurse Manager with 24 hour responsibility and accountability for the clinical and operational leadership of a 22-bed medical unit. Her dedication to her patients and staff was unparalleled. In the words of one of her former colleagues "There is no question that Pat was a wonderful nurse who cared deeply for her patients and staff." In 2000 she obtained her Master of Sciences in Nursing/Geriatric Nurse Practitioner from Columbia University. Pat also held positions at Mt. Sinai (where she opened the Palliative Care Unit) and later at Beth Israel in New York City. She also served in the Army Reserves Nursing Unit from 1978-1990 reaching the rank of Captain. Pat is survived by her son Robert and his wife Maria, granddaughter Ely and sisters Diane and Kathy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store