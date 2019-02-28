DRADDY--Patricia S., 87, wife of the late, James Joseph Draddy and a resident of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. She was the loving mother of Elizabeth Draddy Vangaever, Anne, James Jr., Vincent dePaul, Neil, Samuel and Suzy Jacobs; mother-in-law of seven outstanding spouses; proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren. Visitation at DeVol Funeral Home, Washington, DC, 6 to 8pm, Friday, March 8th. Memorial Mass at Little Flower Church, Bethesda, MD at 12pm, Saturday, March 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Washington Home and Community Hospices, 11785 Beltsville, Drive, Suite 120, Beltsville, MD 20705.
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2019