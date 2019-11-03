Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FIEGER--Patricia Powell. Patricia Ann Barganier, was born on October 22, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas, to Jetta Powell (1897-1971) and Edward Pierce Barganier, Sr. (1884-1972). Crediting with devoted gratitude her aunt Nora (Powell) Gray, her brother Edward P. Barganier, Jr., and her grandfather William H. Powell, Patricia survived a difficult childhood. At 16, she ran away from home to enroll herself at Saint Anne's School, paid tuition in cash for one semester at "finishing" school, where, apart from academics, she learned riding skills and made friendships whose memory lasted a lifetime. Following her return to Chicago, at 17, she married Clarence Edelson (1909-1985), a defense attorney from a family of attorneys; at 28, Daniel G. Arnstein (1890-1960), owner of the Terminal Cab Corporation, and associate of John Hertz. At age 31, at home in San Francisco in the 1960's, she was married to Frank Atlass (born 1930), pioneer family in radio and television communications. In a move East in 1967, Patricia married Raymond R. Herrmann, Jr. (born 1921), of the beverage spirits industry, and "in her extremely late 20s", in 1990, she met and married Aaron Gary Fieger (born 1921 ) with whom she shared 28 full and happy years in New York, Paris, Switzerland, and the Bahamas. Throughout her life, Patricia relied upon the essential friendships of Evelyn Hartfield Leeds, Irene (King) Dempsey, Ruth (Adler) Lehrer/Tankoos, Marion and Bill Solari, Marcia and Lewis Schott, and Buck Class. Patricia is survived by her screen and television roles while under contract with 20th Century Fox including: "An Affair to Remember", "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?", and "The Riverboat" episode from Bat Masterson 1958; as well as by her children, Kathleen (Edelson) Atlass-Redfield and Powell "Biff' (Edelson) Atlass; grandchildren James Adam Redfield (Terra), Jessica Emerence Atlass-Roscoe (Jon), Claire Kennicott Redfield (Ira), Kate Charlotte Atlass; and great-grandson, Isaac Redfield. People were often fascinated, beguiled, or wary of her; most were charmed by her sense of gaiety and mischief. She was predeceased by her son, Frank Atlass, Jr. (1962-92), of blessed memory. In her last years, she rested comfortably in her beautiful NYC home, protected and surrounded by the love and tender care of her husband and family, and by a circle of special caregivers who added much to the quality of her days. She died bravely, though she had had to live not without fear. May she rest in peace.



FIEGER--Patricia Powell. Patricia Ann Barganier, was born on October 22, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas, to Jetta Powell (1897-1971) and Edward Pierce Barganier, Sr. (1884-1972). Crediting with devoted gratitude her aunt Nora (Powell) Gray, her brother Edward P. Barganier, Jr., and her grandfather William H. Powell, Patricia survived a difficult childhood. At 16, she ran away from home to enroll herself at Saint Anne's School, paid tuition in cash for one semester at "finishing" school, where, apart from academics, she learned riding skills and made friendships whose memory lasted a lifetime. Following her return to Chicago, at 17, she married Clarence Edelson (1909-1985), a defense attorney from a family of attorneys; at 28, Daniel G. Arnstein (1890-1960), owner of the Terminal Cab Corporation, and associate of John Hertz. At age 31, at home in San Francisco in the 1960's, she was married to Frank Atlass (born 1930), pioneer family in radio and television communications. In a move East in 1967, Patricia married Raymond R. Herrmann, Jr. (born 1921), of the beverage spirits industry, and "in her extremely late 20s", in 1990, she met and married Aaron Gary Fieger (born 1921 ) with whom she shared 28 full and happy years in New York, Paris, Switzerland, and the Bahamas. Throughout her life, Patricia relied upon the essential friendships of Evelyn Hartfield Leeds, Irene (King) Dempsey, Ruth (Adler) Lehrer/Tankoos, Marion and Bill Solari, Marcia and Lewis Schott, and Buck Class. Patricia is survived by her screen and television roles while under contract with 20th Century Fox including: "An Affair to Remember", "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?", and "The Riverboat" episode from Bat Masterson 1958; as well as by her children, Kathleen (Edelson) Atlass-Redfield and Powell "Biff' (Edelson) Atlass; grandchildren James Adam Redfield (Terra), Jessica Emerence Atlass-Roscoe (Jon), Claire Kennicott Redfield (Ira), Kate Charlotte Atlass; and great-grandson, Isaac Redfield. People were often fascinated, beguiled, or wary of her; most were charmed by her sense of gaiety and mischief. She was predeceased by her son, Frank Atlass, Jr. (1962-92), of blessed memory. In her last years, she rested comfortably in her beautiful NYC home, protected and surrounded by the love and tender care of her husband and family, and by a circle of special caregivers who added much to the quality of her days. She died bravely, though she had had to live not without fear. May she rest in peace. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close