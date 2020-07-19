PATRICIA GILBERT

GILBERT--Patricia S., born November 9, 1929, died peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Manhattan. Pat was born in Harlingen, TX, and grew up near Dallas. After raising a family in Dayton, OH, and Louisville, KY, she received an M.A. in Political Science. With a deep commitment to public service, Pat held government positions overseeing job training. She also worked with her husband Dennis at their company, which published a database of public opinion polls. Pat loved sailing and travel with Dennis, and their 37 years of marriage were full of love, respect, and devotion. Pat is mourned by her husband and three loving children, Judy Rodgers, Geoffrey Stewart, and Craig Stewart, and her daughters-in-law Sandra Pinkard and Emily Remes. In addition, six grandchildren and three great-grand- children will miss her warmth and love.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store