Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA GREGG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREGG--Patricia Fullerton. Montecito, California. Patricia Fullerton de Frise Gregg passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2019. She was dearly loved by her husband of 66 years, John Rains Gregg, her sons, John (Katherine Ford Gregg), Jim (Martha Bellis Gregg), Bill (Catherine Anderson Gregg) and David (Mary Bishop Gregg), and grandchildren, Courtney, Margaret, Isabelle, William, Charlotte and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers, William and James de Frise. Patricia was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 30, 1931. She spent her early years in Manhattan, New York and in Paris with her mother, Comtesse Mabel Fullerton and step-father, Count Henry Harrison de Frise. She returned to Manhattan in October 1939, shortly before the Nazi invasion of France. She was a graduate of The Hewitt School and Pine Manor College. During and after college, she spent time back in Minnesota, having fond memories summering on Lake Minnetonka at her Aunt Georgia Murphy's home and living with her Granny Fullerton. After graduating from Pine Manor College, she married her husband and moved back to Manhattan. While there, she remained an active participant in her own alumnae associations; she was also involved with her husband's alumni associations of Yale and Harvard Universities. Patricia and John moved to Mendham, New Jersey to raise their four sons. While in Mendham Patricia turned her love of animals into rescuing pets that she nurtured in the bucolic setting of her home. Patricia also loved fine antiques and collected many notable pieces. Throughout her life, she retained her love of French food and culture as well as her devotion to the arts. A keen wit, she enjoyed investing in the stock market at a young age and loved backgammon and puzzles, interests which she shared with her entire family all her life. After the turn of the millennium, she and her husband John turned their sights west and moved to Montecito, California where she enjoyed time with family and friends. Patricia is remembered as a warm, kind, generous and sometimes feisty woman whose devotion to family was always first. A private family memorial service will be held this fall.



GREGG--Patricia Fullerton. Montecito, California. Patricia Fullerton de Frise Gregg passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2019. She was dearly loved by her husband of 66 years, John Rains Gregg, her sons, John (Katherine Ford Gregg), Jim (Martha Bellis Gregg), Bill (Catherine Anderson Gregg) and David (Mary Bishop Gregg), and grandchildren, Courtney, Margaret, Isabelle, William, Charlotte and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers, William and James de Frise. Patricia was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 30, 1931. She spent her early years in Manhattan, New York and in Paris with her mother, Comtesse Mabel Fullerton and step-father, Count Henry Harrison de Frise. She returned to Manhattan in October 1939, shortly before the Nazi invasion of France. She was a graduate of The Hewitt School and Pine Manor College. During and after college, she spent time back in Minnesota, having fond memories summering on Lake Minnetonka at her Aunt Georgia Murphy's home and living with her Granny Fullerton. After graduating from Pine Manor College, she married her husband and moved back to Manhattan. While there, she remained an active participant in her own alumnae associations; she was also involved with her husband's alumni associations of Yale and Harvard Universities. Patricia and John moved to Mendham, New Jersey to raise their four sons. While in Mendham Patricia turned her love of animals into rescuing pets that she nurtured in the bucolic setting of her home. Patricia also loved fine antiques and collected many notable pieces. Throughout her life, she retained her love of French food and culture as well as her devotion to the arts. A keen wit, she enjoyed investing in the stock market at a young age and loved backgammon and puzzles, interests which she shared with her entire family all her life. After the turn of the millennium, she and her husband John turned their sights west and moved to Montecito, California where she enjoyed time with family and friends. Patricia is remembered as a warm, kind, generous and sometimes feisty woman whose devotion to family was always first. A private family memorial service will be held this fall. Published in The New York Times on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close