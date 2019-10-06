HALE--Patricia Reinfeld, 93, died in her sleep in Massapequa, NY on September 13th, 2019. She was born Patricia Anne Reinfeld on June 1, 1926 to George M. and Helen S. Reinfeld. Raised in Jackson Heights, she attended Cornell University where she joined the Tri Delta sorority; she remained active in the Long Island Panhellenic. At Cornell, Pat met William F. Hale, a Mechanical Engineering student. They were married on August 21, 1948 and settled in Massapequa. They raised three children, Ann Foster Hale, William Bradford Hale and Christopher Lawrence Hale. Pat, a homemaker and later an employee of Dell Labs in Farmingdale, also volunteered at Unqua School, Grace Episcopal Church and New York Blood Services. She loved travel, opera, fine dining and reading. Patricia is survived by her children and two grandchildren. A service will be held at the Old Grace Church Cemetery in Massapequa on October 12th.



