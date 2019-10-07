HARTNETT--Patricia M. (nee Degan), formerly of Syosset, NY and Hobe Sound, FL on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Timothy. Loving mother of John (Betsy), William (Catherine), Kathleen, Robert (Kris), Patricia (John) Glynn, Margaret (Keith) Powers and Timothy (Lesley). Cherished grandmother of 15 and great- grandmother of two. Dear sister of the late James Degan. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flower, donations to Dominican Academy, Attn: Development Office, 44 East 68th St., New York, NY 10065 or online at: www.dominican academy.org/giving/donate, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 7, 2019