PATRICIA HIGGINS

HIGGINS--Patricia A. Patty Higgins, 68, of Manhattan, passed away on October 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hoboken, NJ on November 8, 1951, to the late Frances (O'Neill) and Edward Higgins. Patty grew up in Teaneck, NJ, graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1969 and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1973. After a few years in Boston, Patty moved to New York City to pursue a career as account executive at Sea-Land and then as an executive consultant at the Forum Corp. Patty will be remembered by her family and her many lifelong friends for her warm outgoing personality and her beautiful smile. She was the unofficial family historian with a gift for storytelling. Current political events were carefully followed and she was always eager to expound on her points of view. In her spare time, she loved to read, visit museums and attend Broadway shows. She is survived by the love of her life, her daughter Meredith Swetnick; her siblings, Kathy and Tom Butler, Mary Fougere, Terry and Debbie Higgins, Michael and Tracey Higgins; her former husband Robert Swetnick; and 14 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Eddie; her niece Laura, and her nephew Brian. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church in Ridgewood, NJ on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations may be made in Laura's memory to: Tomorrows Children's Fund, in Hackensack, NJ. www.volkleber.com