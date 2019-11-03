Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HODGES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HODGES--Patricia Patterson, passed away on October 20th at Stony Brook University Hospital surrounded by her loving stepsons Parker Hodges, Paul Hodges, her sister Dorothy Whitt, niece Mimi Barnes and daughter-in-law Lydia Franco-Hodges. Pat was tragically struck by a vehicle in Greenport while walking with a dear friend. Pat was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1937 to parents Richard and Effie Patterson. Pat spent the majority of her career at Time Inc. in New York City where she worked in promotion and public affairs. She also traveled on what were then called Newstours to the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. She co-produced "A Woman's Place" for Life Magazine which won a Special Gold Medal from the International Film Festival. On camping trips out West and in the Alaskan wilderness, Pat was game for anything as long as she was with her husband, Paul W. Hodges, and her stepsons. Paul passed in 1994. Inspired by the natural wonder around her Southampton home, Pat began to paint. Her art reflects her respect and awe for nature. Her joy in life was her sons and daughter-in-law and she prized her sister Dot's call every night. Pat was a gifted, generous host; passionate about her friends, politics, race relations, The New York Times' crossword puzzle, reading and The Voice. Her exquisite lobster pot pie, pecan pie and Irish coffees are unforgettable. But it was her company that was truly the best. An evening with our dear Patti was sustenance for the soul. What we wouldn't give to have one more Irish coffee with you. We love you. Aside from the forenamed family, Pat leaves behind her brother Joe and Jane Patterson, sister Martha and Glen Campbell, family, and friends.



