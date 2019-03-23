Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HOULIHAN. View Sign

HOULIHAN--Patricia. The Trustees and Staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of longtime Sculpture Conservator Pat Houlihan. Pat was hired by MoMA in 1969 as one of the first full-time sculpture conservators, the position she held until her retirement in 2002. In her 31 year tenure, Pat worked on many of the great sculptures in the collection, but she will always be remembered for her treatment of Picasso's "Head of Warrior Boiseloup" (1933) in the collection that she conserved so lovingly and meticulously. Pat had many interests outside of her life at MoMA including a love of the cinema and TV dramas, however her indefatigable love for all animals was her true passion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. The Board of Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art



