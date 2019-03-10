Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HUBBARD. View Sign

HUBBARD--Patricia Barrett, age 85, died peacefully in New York City on February 20, 2019. Patty was the wife of late Robert C. Hubbard. She was a Communicant of St. Vincent Ferrer, in New York City, and All Souls Church, in Tannersville, NY. Patty was a longtime Board member and strong supporter of New York YMCA camps, a member of the Colony Club, and, a surviving widow of the Union Club of New York. Patty is survived by her three nieces Sarah Huff, Kristin Dalbec, Katherine Dalbec, nephew David Dalbec, and cousin Carol Landrey. Memorial service will be held at St. John Nepomucene (corner of 66th St. and First Ave.) in Manhattan at 10am, on May 18, 2019, and in Onteora Park late Summer/early Fall (to be determined). Mrs. Hubbard will be laid to rest beside her husband. Condolences or inquiries may be made to David Dalbec, 25 Groves Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305.



