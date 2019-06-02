PATRICIA JORDAN (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I had the pleasure of spending time with Patti this past..."
    - Jodi Reddock
  • "So Sorry. Heavy Heart. RIP Ms. Pattie. Bless Holly and..."
  • "Our sincere condolences to the Jordan family in the loss..."
    - Your neighbor..
Service Information
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA
31520
(912)-265-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Simons Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

JORDAN--Patricia. Patricia Holliday Jordan, passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on May 26, 2019. Known as Patti, she was born November 11, 1939, in Anderson, SC, to parents Ralph Hall Holliday and Eunice Heller Holliday. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Holliday "Holly" Jordan (Peter Bonney), nieces Christie Holliday and Beverly Price, and sister-in law Dorothy Holliday. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee A. Jordan and her brother RH "Jacky" Holliday. Patti lived in Georgia, New York City and Quogue, NY. She was beloved for her compassion and sharp wit, her fierce devotion to family and community, and her no- nonsense advice. The family will receive visitors from 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 11 at Edo Miller Funeral Home in Brunswick, GA. A funeral service will take place at 4pm on Wednesday, June 12 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, St. Simons Island, GA. A memorial service will be held in Quogue at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019
bullet NYU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brunswick, GA   (912) 265-3636
funeral home direction icon