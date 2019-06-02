JORDAN--Patricia. Patricia Holliday Jordan, passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on May 26, 2019. Known as Patti, she was born November 11, 1939, in Anderson, SC, to parents Ralph Hall Holliday and Eunice Heller Holliday. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Holliday "Holly" Jordan (Peter Bonney), nieces Christie Holliday and Beverly Price, and sister-in law Dorothy Holliday. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee A. Jordan and her brother RH "Jacky" Holliday. Patti lived in Georgia, New York City and Quogue, NY. She was beloved for her compassion and sharp wit, her fierce devotion to family and community, and her no- nonsense advice. The family will receive visitors from 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 11 at Edo Miller Funeral Home in Brunswick, GA. A funeral service will take place at 4pm on Wednesday, June 12 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, St. Simons Island, GA. A memorial service will be held in Quogue at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019