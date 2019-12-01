Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA KETCHUM. View Sign Service Information Memorial service Harvard Memorial Church Send Flowers Obituary

KETCHUM--Patricia Sugrue, age 81, of Cambridge, MA died on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Manhattan, she was a graduate of Sidwell Friends prior to attending the College of New Rochelle. At the end of her freshman year she transferred to Bryn Mawr College, where she majored in English and served as editor of the yearbook of her class. Her professional career began as a reporter for the Women's section, now known as the Style section, of the Washington Post. With her marriage to Bertrand Channon, her professional career was put on hold as she assumed the role as wife and mother of her children, Thomas and Aengus. While on this sabbatical, she shared with her husband the writing and production of documentaries for the Department of the Interior, which included early recognition of and concern for the emerging environmental crisis. At the age of 40 she opened a new career path with her graduation from the William and Mary School of Law. After serving as a member of a Washington law firm, she became an attorney with the Administrative Office of the US Courts, which was charged with the oversight of the nation's federal bankruptcy judges and their courts. As a valued staff member she was instrumental in the design and realization of a number of key protocols. Included were a major updating of the forms required for the filing of bankruptcy and an implementation of an electronic case filing system for the nation's bankruptcy courts. She gained the respect and trust of the members of the Bankruptcy Rules Committee which met regularly several times a year, becoming increasingly reliant over the years on her institutional memory of the Administrative Office. On her retirement, she went promptly to Paris where she realized her dream of becoming a graduate of the Cordon Bleu school of cooking. Back in America, she became an active student/ teacher at the Harvard Institute of Learning in Retirement. A memorial service is planned for December 18th in the Harvard Memorial Church. If you plan to attend, please confirm the date with the church. Patricia was a kind and generous spirit, adding her support to many philanthropic enterprises. She would be pleased if you could lend your support to Heifer International.



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close