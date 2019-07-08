Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA KRAVITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRAVITZ--Patricia Susan Minerly. It is with much sadness that we inform you Patricia Susan Minerly Kravitz passed away on July 2, 2019 at 11:11pm. She passed peacefully in her sleep, at home, with her family. Patricia was born on October 23, 1942 in East Meadow, Long Island to Ellen "Nellie" (Corrigan) Minerly and Ralph Minerly. In 1948 the Minerly's moved to 48 Post Avenue in upper Inwood Manhattan. Patricia attended PS52 and PS98 in Inwood. In 1971, she was accepted to CCNY where she majored in psychology and minored in Latin. She graduated summa cum laude and was accepted to Pratt Institute where she graduated with high honors in the field of art therapy with a Masters degree. Patricia was active in forming and running the Woman's Health and Abortion Project which was instrumental in New York State passing the first abortion law in the early seventies. She was co-founder of the 43rd Street Pre-School and First Steps program which are still in existence and are actively sought out by many New York families. Patricia spent 19 years at Bank Street College as the Director of the Visitor's Program. She acted as one of the faces of the school, receiving families and educators from all over the world. She also formed a quilting club at Manhattan Plaza which became the Empire Quilters. Patricia organized a major quilting exhibition at the Puck Building for the Empire Quilters along with several other quilting groups. She hung several quilts and won a Blue Ribbon for Best Quilt and Honorable Mention in her entered categories. Her knowledge of fabric and sewing was extensive, and her innovative quilts were also published in at least two books, one of them "Quilts Across America: The Making of the Great American Quilt Banner". Patricia was fun, funny, and charismatic. She loved to read, learn, and go on adventures. She loved mysteries, The X-Files, Project Runway, and What Not to Wear. She loved animals, books, and all kinds of natural phenomenon. She had an infectious energy and people would constantly comment on her beautiful smile and blue, blue eyes. Patricia had a full, loving and interesting life which made our lives full, loving and interesting. She was truly a special and unique individual, with her own innovative way of thinking and approach to the world. We are proud and thrilled of all she accomplished and to have had her as long as we did. We will miss her very much. Patricia leaves behind a husband of 50 years and a lovely daughter.



