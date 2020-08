Or Copy this URL to Share

LESLIE--Patricia Mae, 91, passed to her next life on May 20, 2020, at Mt. Sinai hospital in New York City following a stroke. Born June 8, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio, she moved to the City in her 20s and remained a resident through her life. She married Bruce Leslie, her husband for nearly 50 years; he preceded her in death. A memorial is not yet planned.





