LUEBKE--Patricia Ellen, a long-time resident of New York City, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 69. A graduate of American University in Washington, DC, Pat broke numerous barriers as a woman in the field of aviation publishing and marketing. She spent 15 years at Flying magazine before starting her own business as an independent writer and marketing consultant. Pat will be missed as an eloquent marketer, communicator, advisor, and friend who touched countless others with her candid advice on living a life of purpose. Pat was born in 1950 to the late Lucille and Melvin Luebke in Detroit, MI and grew up in Mill Neck, NY. She is survived by her siblings Mary Elizabeth Brennan, Leah Klungness and Sam Luebke. She also leaves behind scores of friends, colleagues and correspondents. The family encourages donations to the Patricia Luebke Memorial fund at Women In Aviation International (www.wai.org/memorial-pat_ luebke). A memorial service will be held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, NY on Sunday, December 15 at 6pm.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 5, 2019