PATRICIA MILLER

Obituary
MILLER--Patricia Cromwell, of Upper Brookville on April 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Lindley G. Loving mother of Barbara Miller, Sandi Cooper, Robin Miller, Carley Sullivan (Gary) and the late L. Garrison Miller, Jr. (Carrie). Proud grandmother of five and special great-grandmother to one. Service at St. John's Episcopal Church of Cold Spring Harbor on Monday, May 6th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by Garrison Forest School online at gfs.org/give; or via mail to the Development Office, 300 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Dodgethomas.com
Published in The New York Times on May 2, 2019
