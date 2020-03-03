Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia O. Sawyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2020

Patricia "Pat" Orien Sawyer, born on June 23, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, died on March 2, 2020 of takotsubo syndrome (broken heart syndrome) after the death of her beloved husband David Raymond Sawyer 5 days prior. She died in Bronx, New York at the Montefiore Moses Palliative Care Unit surrounded by love and holding her son's hand. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years-David, her son Wayne, her mother Evelyn, her father Joe, and her birth mother Madelyn. She lived in Sherman, Connecticut with David and their dog Ellie. A 57-year breast cancer survivor and a trained social worker, she devoted her life to supporting others who were affected by breast cancer. Despite many difficult experiences in her life, she endured and persisted with the love and support of her family and friends; she was a survivor. She was a gentle and loving soul who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Karli), grandchildren Samantha, Eliana, and Aubrey, and cousin Spencer. She is also survived by her step-children Michael, Robin, and Andrew (Karin); grandchildren Jennifer, Scott, Jordan, Daniela, Eric, and Sarah; sister-in-law Annette; niece Rachel (James); and great niece and nephew Nina and Bill. Burial will take place at Mount Neboh Cemetery in Queens, NY. Arrangements were made by Riverside Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in her name to the directed to the Reach To Recovery program, for which she volunteered for many years. Donations can be made via phone at 800-227-2345, online at www.cancer.org, or by check with a memo in honor of Patricia Sawyer and directed to the Reach To Recovery program. Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.